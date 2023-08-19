On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 138 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 74.6% of his games this year (91 of 122), with at least two hits 38 times (31.1%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (47 of 122), with two or more RBI 17 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .311 AVG .259 .352 OBP .313 .502 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 57/13 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings