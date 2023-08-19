Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (66-56) and the Washington Nationals (56-67) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (43.5%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 29-33 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (545 total, 4.4 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule