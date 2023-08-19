The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett hit the field against Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Nationals Park.

The favored Phillies have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 47, or 43.5%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 29-33, a 46.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 121 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-35 28-32 27-25 29-41 35-42 21-24

