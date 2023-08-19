Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 113 home runs as a team.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 545 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has five quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez

