The Philadelphia Phillies (66-56) and the Washington Nationals (56-67) will clash on Saturday, August 19 at Nationals Park, with Cristopher Sanchez pitching for the Phillies and Jake Irvin taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Phillies (-160). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (1-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.86 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 45, or 57.7%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 20-12 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have won in 47, or 43.5%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 30 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stone Garrett 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.