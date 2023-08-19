Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on August 19, 2023
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others in this game.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 138 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.333/.477 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has collected 130 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 68 runs.
- He's slashing .280/.326/.417 on the year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI (131 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.342/.435 on the year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 90 walks and 77 RBI (81 total hits).
- He has a .182/.325/.432 slash line so far this year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
