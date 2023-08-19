Stone Garrett vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.806 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .284 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Garrett will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.
- Garrett has recorded a hit in 41 of 81 games this season (50.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.9%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.2% of his games this year, Garrett has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|34
|.256
|AVG
|.317
|.336
|OBP
|.383
|.446
|SLG
|.525
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|39/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
