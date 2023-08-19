Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 164 total home runs.

New York's .400 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.231).

New York has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (517 total runs).

The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.250).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 593 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.308 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cole is looking to record his 19th quality start of the season.

Cole is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (5-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.

Crawford has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Jose Urquidy 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Kutter Crawford J.P. France

