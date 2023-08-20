Alex Call vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Call (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .194 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.
- Call has had a hit in 50 of 99 games this season (50.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (13.1%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Call has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (23.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.1%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (30.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.207
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.308
|.314
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (9-5) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
