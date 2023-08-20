On Sunday, Alex Call (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .194 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.

Call has had a hit in 50 of 99 games this season (50.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (13.1%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

Call has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (23.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.1%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (30.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .207 AVG .181 .293 OBP .308 .314 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 35/21 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

