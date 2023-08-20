Dominic Smith vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .263 with 35 walks and 43 runs scored.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 74 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven home a run in 23 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 40 of 115 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Keibert Ruiz
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Alex Call
- Click Here for Stone Garrett
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for C.J. Abrams
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.249
|AVG
|.278
|.316
|OBP
|.352
|.297
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|37/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wheeler tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.