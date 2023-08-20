The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .263 with 35 walks and 43 runs scored.

Smith has picked up a hit in 74 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven home a run in 23 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.

He has scored in 40 of 115 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .249 AVG .278 .316 OBP .352 .297 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 37/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings