Ildemaro Vargas -- hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .238.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 54 games (35.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 32 .229 AVG .245 .247 OBP .287 .371 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/2 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

