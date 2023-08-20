Joey Meneses vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .281 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this year (82 of 116), with more than one hit 36 times (31.0%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 41 games this season (35.3%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|53
|.294
|AVG
|.267
|.336
|OBP
|.318
|.444
|SLG
|.389
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|32
|45/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
