Keibert Ruiz and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (114 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Ruiz has gotten a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (28.2%).
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 36 games this year (35.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 33.0% of his games this season (34 of 103), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 52
.262 AVG .259
.304 OBP .330
.398 SLG .443
16 XBH 17
5 HR 10
22 RBI 28
22/8 K/BB 17/20
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Wheeler (9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
