Lane Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 140 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- In 74.8% of his games this year (92 of 123), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47 games this year (38.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 68 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.314
|AVG
|.259
|.355
|OBP
|.313
|.506
|SLG
|.453
|28
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|57/13
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
