Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 140 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

In 74.8% of his games this year (92 of 123), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 47 games this year (38.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 68 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .314 AVG .259 .355 OBP .313 .506 SLG .453 28 XBH 24 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 57/13 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

