See the injury report for the Washington Mystics (15-16), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Mystics ready for their matchup with the Dallas Wings (17-14) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 20 at 3:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Mystics claimed an 83-79 victory against the Fever.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 17.4 5.8 2.5 Shakira Austin Out Return To Play Maintenance 10.5 7.3 1.1 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is the Mystics' top scorer (15.6 points per game), and she averages 3.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (5.8 per game), and she produces 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her sixth in the WNBA.

Tianna Hawkins is No. 1 on the Mystics in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 9 points and 1.5 assists. She also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ariel Atkins gets the Mystics 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -5.5 166.5

