Brittney Sykes takes the Washington Mystics (15-16) into a matchup against the Dallas Wings (17-14) after dropping 30 points in an 83-79 victory over the Fever. It's on Sunday, August 20, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mystics are 13-17-0 ATS this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Washington has an ATS record of 3-3.
  • A total of 16 out of the Wings' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Mystics games have hit the over 12 out of 30 times this season.

