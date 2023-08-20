Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) and the Washington Nationals (56-68) at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 20.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (9-5) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (5-7).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (43.1%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (548 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule