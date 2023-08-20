Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 113 home runs as a team.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Washington has scored 548 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.456 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-7) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Williams has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett

