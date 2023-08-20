The Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) meet the Washington Nationals (56-68) after Trea Turner hit a pair of home runs in a 12-3 victory over the Nationals. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (9-5) for the Phillies and Trevor Williams (5-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.20 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-7 with a 5.20 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Williams has registered three quality starts this season.

Williams is trying to collect his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Phillies

He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 1086 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .425 (eighth in the league) with 147 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Williams has pitched 15 1/3 innings, giving up 13 earned runs on 20 hits while striking out 14.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (9-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.56 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.

Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 548 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 113 home runs, 29th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in three games, and they have gone 22-for-66 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over 14 2/3 innings.

