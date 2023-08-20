2023 Women’s World Cup Group Stage Betting Odds - July 20
The 2023 Women's World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, at 10 different venues across Australia and New Zealand.
Before betting on Women's World Cup action on Thursday, we've got you covered with plenty of betting info about the day's matches.
Thursday's Women's World Cup Match Odds
Below are the latest odds for Thursday's matches at this year's World Cup:
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Favorite (Odds)
|Underdog (Odds)
|Draw Odds
|New Zealand vs. Norway
|3:00 AM ET
|FOX US
|Norway (-374)
|New Zealand (+913)
|+462
|Australia vs. Ireland
|6:00 AM ET
|FOX US
|Australia (-350)
|Ireland (+908)
|+432
|Nigeria vs. Canada
|10:30 PM ET
|FOX US
|Canada (-327)
|Nigeria (+858)
|+419
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Need the lowdown on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've shared which teams have the best odds to win below:
|Odds to Win
|USA
|+250
|England
|+350
|Spain
|+450
|Germany
|+650
|France
|+1000
|Australia
|+1200
|Sweden
|+1400
|Netherlands
|+2000
|Brazil
|+2500
|Canada
|+3500
2023 Women's World Cup Groups
There are 32 nations at this year's tournament. They make up eight groups of four. Here's the summary, along with each team's odds to finish first in its group:
- Group A: Norway (-300), Switzerland (+475), New Zealand (+500), Philippines (+50000)
- Group B: Australia (-200), Canada (+195), Ireland (+1600), Nigeria (+3000)
- Group C: Spain (-649), Japan (+450), Zambia (+5000), Costa Rica (+50000)
- Group D: England (-2500), Denmark (+1000), China (+2800), Haiti (+10000)
- Group E: United States (-349), Netherlands (+250), Portugal (+3000), Vietnam (+50000)
- Group F: France (-200), Brazil (+150), Jamaica (+4000), Panama (+25000)
- Group G: Sweden (-549), Italy (+500), Argentina (+1600), South Africa (+6500)
- Group H: Germany (-1587), Colombia (+1100), South Korea (+1800), Morocco (+15000)
