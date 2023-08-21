Tommy Paul, off a loss in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (to Carlos Alcaraz) in his most recent tournament, will start the US Open in New York, New York against Stefano Travaglia in the round of 128. Paul is +6600 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Paul at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Paul's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 2:15 PM ET) in the round of 128, Paul will face Travaglia.

Tommy Paul Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Paul Stats

Paul is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 1-ranked Alcaraz, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.

The 26-year-old Paul is 41-24 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Paul is 30-14 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court types), Paul has played 65 matches and 27.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Paul has played 44 matches over the past year, and 26.8 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Paul has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.

On hard courts, Paul, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 80.7% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games.

