Dominic Smith vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 112 hits.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.3%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.7% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 2.6%.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.319
|OBP
|.352
|.300
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|18
|37/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodon (1-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 7.33 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
