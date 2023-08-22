On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this season (31 of 55), with more than one hit nine times (16.4%).

He has homered in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (25.5%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 32 .222 AVG .245 .250 OBP .287 .361 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings