The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 37 games this season (35.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .262 AVG .259 .303 OBP .330 .400 SLG .443 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings