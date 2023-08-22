Keibert Ruiz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 37 games this season (35.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.259
|.303
|OBP
|.330
|.400
|SLG
|.443
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (156 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon (1-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 7.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Aug. 6, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 7.33 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.