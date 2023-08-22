Lane Thomas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.480) and total hits (142) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 124 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 47 games this year (37.9%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (69 of 124), with two or more runs 13 times (10.5%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.317
|AVG
|.259
|.357
|OBP
|.313
|.506
|SLG
|.453
|28
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.33, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
