Michael Chavis vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- This season, Chavis has tallied at least one hit in 17 of 28 games (60.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.220
|AVG
|.270
|.238
|OBP
|.341
|.317
|SLG
|.378
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
