The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .279.

Garrett has gotten a hit in 42 of 83 games this year (50.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this year, Garrett has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 34 .250 AVG .317 .327 OBP .383 .430 SLG .525 13 XBH 13 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 43/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

