The Connecticut Sun (22-10) will visit Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (15-17) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, August 22. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut beat Chicago 79-73 in its last game. Alyssa Thomas led the way with 22 points and eight assists, followed by DeWanna Bonner with 13 points and eight rebounds. Washington enters this matchup having lost to Dallas in their last game 97-84. They were led by Natasha Cloud (22 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Sykes (16 PTS, 5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-275 to win)

Sun (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+220 to win)

Mystics (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are sixth in the WNBA in points scored (81 per game) and fifth in points allowed (82.3).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the league in rebounds (31.9 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.1).

The Mystics are seventh in the WNBA in assists (18.9 per game) in 2023.

Washington is the third-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (15.1).

The Mystics make 7.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 33% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and seventh, respectively, in the WNBA.

Defensively, Washington is ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8. It is third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.7%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mystics are putting up more points at home (84.6 per game) than on the road (77.4). And they are conceding less at home (80.8) than away (83.8).

At home Washington pulls down 32 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than on the road (31.8). It concedes 35.7 rebounds per game at home, 0.9 fewer than on the road (36.6).

The Mystics pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (19.5) than away (18.4).

Washington commits fewer turnovers per game at home (12.4) than away (12.7), and it forces more at home (15.6) than on the road (14.6).

At home the Mystics make 7.9 treys per game, 0.8 more than away (7.1). They shoot 34.5% from beyond the arc at home, 3% higher than away (31.5%).

At home Washington gives up 8.3 treys per game, 0.7 more than away (7.6). It allows 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.3% lower than away (35.9%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won once.

The Mystics have not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Washington has beaten the spread 13 times in 31 games.

Washington has an ATS record of 3-3 as a 6.5-point underdog or greater.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mystics have a 31.2% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.