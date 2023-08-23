Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 143 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 94 of 125 games this season (75.2%), including 40 multi-hit games (32.0%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has had an RBI in 47 games this season (37.6%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 69 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .317 AVG .259 .357 OBP .312 .506 SLG .453 28 XBH 25 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 82/17 11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings