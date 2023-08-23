How to Watch the Nationals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Luis Severino gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 115 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 554 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.448 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Gore has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Randy Vasquez
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Eury Pérez
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
