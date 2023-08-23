Luis Severino gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 115 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 554 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.448 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Gore has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman

