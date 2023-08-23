On Wednesday, August 23, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (60-65) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (58-68) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+120). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Nationals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (2-8, 7.98 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 40, or 54.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 28-14 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 49, or 44.1%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 41 times in 90 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.