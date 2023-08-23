Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and others are available in the New York Yankees-Washington Nationals matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .288/.335/.480 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.

He has a .284/.332/.419 slash line so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (2-8) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 14 starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Aug. 15 4.0 5 5 3 5 2 at White Sox Aug. 9 2.0 5 4 4 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 4 4.0 5 5 5 4 3 at Orioles Jul. 30 3.1 10 9 9 5 2 vs. Royals Jul. 23 5.2 8 3 3 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.332/.436 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .271/.402/.607 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

