Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Yankees on August 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and others are available in the New York Yankees-Washington Nationals matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .288/.335/.480 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs.
- He has a .284/.332/.419 slash line so far this season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Severino Stats
- Luis Severino (2-8) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In 14 starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|4.0
|5
|5
|3
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 4
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 30
|3.1
|10
|9
|9
|5
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.332/.436 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .271/.402/.607 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
