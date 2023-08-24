Dominic Smith -- hitting .257 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 113 hits.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 117 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (25 of 117), with more than one RBI nine times (7.7%).
  • He has scored in 41 of 117 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 57
.254 AVG .277
.319 OBP .350
.300 SLG .399
6 XBH 17
2 HR 4
15 RBI 19
37/15 K/BB 36/20
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
  • King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
