Ildemaro Vargas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Yankees Player Props
|Nationals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Yankees
|Nationals vs Yankees Odds
|Nationals vs Yankees Prediction
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .239 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Vargas has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (7.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|34
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.250
|OBP
|.296
|.361
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/7
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.