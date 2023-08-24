Joey Meneses vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joey Meneses and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Yankees Player Props
|Nationals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Yankees
|Nationals vs Yankees Odds
|Nationals vs Yankees Prediction
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .282 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this year (69.7%), including 37 multi-hit games (31.1%).
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 119), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 41 games this season (34.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.302
|AVG
|.260
|.342
|OBP
|.316
|.448
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|32
|45/15
|K/BB
|52/18
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.