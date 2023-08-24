Nationals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (61-65) and the Washington Nationals (58-69) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on August 24) at 1:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Yankees.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have won in 49, or 43.8%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 28 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (555 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Joan Adon vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 19
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Jake Irvin vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 20
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|L 9-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Johnny Cueto
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
