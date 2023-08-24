Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (61-65) and the Washington Nationals (58-69) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on August 24) at 1:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Yankees.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (8-11) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 49, or 43.8%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious 28 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (555 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule