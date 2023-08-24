Today in Cleveland, Ohio, Lin Zhu (No. 48 in world) will hit the court against Caroline Garcia (No. 7), the highlight of a three-match schedule in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Match Round Match Time Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Xinyu Wang Quarterfinal 11:10 AM ET Caroline Garcia vs. Lin Zhu Quarterfinal 12:50 PM ET Tatjana Maria vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Quarterfinal 7:45 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Garcia vs. Zhu

In 18 tournaments so far this year, Garcia is 25-18 and has yet to win a title.

Zhu, who has an 18-15 record in 17 tournaments so far this year, has clinched one tournament win.

Garcia has played 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match.

Through 26 matches this year on hard courts, Garcia has played 24.3 games per match and won 52.9% of them.

Thus far this year, Garcia has won 80.2% of her service games and 24.1% of her return games.

Zhu has averaged 21 games per match through her 33 matches played so far this year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of games.

On hard courts, Zhu has played 24 matches (averaging 21.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set).

Zhu is 218-for-344 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 63.4%) and 136-for-350 in return games (38.9%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Ekaterina Alexandrova Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Sara Sorribes Tormo Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 Round of 16

