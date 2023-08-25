The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .199 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks.
  • Call has recorded a hit in 52 of 102 games this season (51.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (13.7%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.8%).
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (30.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 53
.207 AVG .192
.293 OBP .314
.314 SLG .285
11 XBH 8
3 HR 4
23 RBI 12
35/21 K/BB 36/25
4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett (7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.