C.J. Abrams -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Yankees.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .252.

Abrams will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 74 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (11.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.4% of his games this season (50 of 118), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .251 AVG .252 .311 OBP .294 .405 SLG .431 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 48/7 18 SB 15

