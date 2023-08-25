Yuka Saso is the current leader (+3300) at the 2023 CP Women’s Open after one round of play.

CP Women’s Open Second Round Information

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards

CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 3:59 PM ET

3:59 PM ET Current Rank: 19th (E)

19th (E) Odds to Win: +1000

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 4 19th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 11:06 AM ET

11:06 AM ET Current Rank: 9th (-2)

9th (-2) Odds to Win: +1200

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 9th

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-3)

3rd (-3) Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 3rd

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 10:44 AM ET

10:44 AM ET Current Rank: 31st (+1)

31st (+1) Odds to Win: +1600

Boutier Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 4 5 31st

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 10:44 AM ET

10:44 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +1600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 2nd

CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 71st (+3) +1800 Lilia Vu 19th (E) +2000 Xiyu Lin 31st (+1) +2000 Nasa Hataoka 50th (+2) +2000 Jin-young Ko 3rd (-3) +2200 Ayaka Furue 31st (+1) +2800 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 71st (+3) +2800 Allisen Corpuz 86th (+4) +3300 Yuka Saso 1st (-6) +3300 Hae-Ran Ryu 71st (+3) +3500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.