After hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (76 of 118), with more than one hit 32 times (27.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 25 games this year (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games.
  • In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 58
.254 AVG .272
.319 OBP .347
.300 SLG .392
6 XBH 17
2 HR 4
15 RBI 19
37/15 K/BB 37/21
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
