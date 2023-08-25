The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .234.

In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.9%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (24.1%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 58 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 35 .222 AVG .241 .250 OBP .286 .361 SLG .357 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/7 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings