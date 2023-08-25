The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .281 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 94th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (84 of 120), with at least two hits 37 times (30.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (42 of 120), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 56 .302 AVG .259 .342 OBP .313 .448 SLG .375 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 37 RBI 33 45/15 K/BB 53/18 0 SB 0

