The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 143 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Thomas has had a hit in 94 of 127 games this season (74.0%), including multiple hits 40 times (31.5%).

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 47 of 127 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 69 games this year (54.3%), including 13 multi-run games (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .317 AVG .252 .357 OBP .309 .506 SLG .441 28 XBH 25 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 85/18 11 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings