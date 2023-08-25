Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsAugust 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis is batting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • This season, Chavis has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 28 games (60.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Chavis has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 28 games so far this season.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.220 AVG .270
.238 OBP .341
.317 SLG .378
2 XBH 2
1 HR 1
3 RBI 2
15/1 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
