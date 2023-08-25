Michael Chavis vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsAugust 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- This season, Chavis has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 28 games (60.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored a run in seven of 28 games so far this season.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.220
|AVG
|.270
|.238
|OBP
|.341
|.317
|SLG
|.378
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
