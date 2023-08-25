Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (65-63) and the Washington Nationals (59-69) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (7-4) versus the Nationals and Joan Adon (1-0).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (44.2%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (561 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule