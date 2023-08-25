Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (65-63) will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (59-69) at LoanDepot park on Friday, August 25. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (1-0, 7.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Nationals' game against the Marlins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Marlins with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 34, or 61.8%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 3-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Miami has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 50, or 44.2%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 8-15 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.