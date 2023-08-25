The Washington Nationals (59-69) visit the Miami Marlins (65-63) in NL East action, at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (7-4) against the Nationals and Joan Adon (1-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 7.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.

Adon has recorded one quality start this year.

Adon will try to secure his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.6 innings per appearance.

In one of his five total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (7-4) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.94 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .258.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Garrett has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Braxton Garrett vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .259 this season, fifth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .401 (21st in the league) with 118 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a triple and an RBI over six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.