Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .295.
  • Adams has had a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (35.3%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Adams has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (11 of 34), with more than one RBI six times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (20.6%), including one multi-run game.

Other Nationals Players vs the Marlins

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 14
.370 AVG .184
.425 OBP .259
.671 SLG .306
14 XBH 4
3 HR 1
12 RBI 7
23/6 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
