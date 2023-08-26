On Saturday, Alex Call (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .203 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks.
  • Call has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this season (53 of 103), with at least two hits 15 times (14.6%).
  • In 6.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.3% of his games this season, Call has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (30.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 54
.207 AVG .199
.293 OBP .317
.314 SLG .295
11 XBH 9
3 HR 4
23 RBI 13
35/21 K/BB 36/25
4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.